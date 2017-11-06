Close Coastal Bend Day Of Giving 2017 2017 Coastal Bend Day Of Giving William Johnson, KIII 5:13 PM. CST November 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Just KIII in supporting the Coastal Bend Community Foundation in their annual 'Day of Giving!On November 14th donate anytime that day, and your donation will be match!Click here for more information! © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Woman sentenced for posing as nurse Man killed in head-on collision One arrested in Alice drug raid Robstown residents embrace mascot Employee fired after phone found hidden Man killed in fall from grain storage tank Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1 Opening statements heard in murder trial Bill's Forecast More Stories Casket designer offers free services to families of… Nov. 6, 2017, 5:44 p.m. South Texas Art Museum hosting their annual Art Gala Nov. 6, 2017, 5:53 p.m. Gunman volunteered one night at church in Kingsville Nov. 6, 2017, 10:46 a.m.
