Corpus Christi Spring Home & Garden Show, Sept. 15-17

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Spring Home & Garden Show returns to the American Bank Center exhibition hall Sept. 15-17.

Three days of new products and home improvement solutions all under one roof! Everything from kitchens and bathrooms to front and backyard landscapes and lots more!

And this year, the event is free and open to the public!

A full weekend of home, lawn and garden information for everyone; expert demonstrations and the always popular, "new product zone."

