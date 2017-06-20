Mandela Day 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Join KIII in supporting The Mandela Day Corpus Christi Celebration!

It is a FREE one-day multicultural celebration designed to bring our diverse communities together in this time of political discord.

This celebration provides diverse cultural performances, educational organizations showcasing services available to the community, kids zone area, music, food, fun and wares of all types.

