A small but lively Mardi Gras parade was held inside a Walmart store in Louisiana on Thursday in anticipation of the Fat Tuesday holiday. (Photo: Brittany Brennan Fussell via Facebook)

COVINGTON, Louisiana - Shoppers at one Walmart in Louisiana got a little more excitement than usual as an unexpected parade rolled through the aisles.

A full-blown Mardi Gras parade - complete with floats and a dancing marching band - made its way down the aisles of the store on Thursday.

Videos of the spirited spectacle have been making the rounds on Facebook and people are loving it.

In the videos, shoppers can be seen standing in the aisles, clapping, waving and holding out their shopping bags for beads.

The lively procession was led by an animated woman dressed as a police officer in shades, riding on a children's motorized truck.

She also had a megaphone with her, most likely to help her keep the pathway clear for the brightly colored band members marching and dancing right behind her.

The band featured in the video is reportedly from St. Paul's School, a private high school in Covington.

It's hard not to move to the band's catchy beat while watching the video. Those awkwardly-dressed band members were doing the most in that grocery aisle.

There were floats of all kinds with characters like Rapunzel, Captain America, Ghostbusters and even Santa was there, tossing out beads.

Why Santa? Why not Santa?

And bless the Walmart staff members for participating by pulling the floats on utility carts and handing out beads to shoppers and their children.

The video is quite wonderful and is proof that during Mardi Gras, parades and parties of all kinds are welcomed and enjoyed just about anywhere.

Now, where's the King Cake?

