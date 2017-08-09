'Operation Safe Return' This Saturday!

Join Kiii-TV and the Corpus Christi Police Department this Saturday for Operation Safe Return, a FREE back-to-school bash at the American Bank Center.

Organizers are gathering school supplies for over 3,000 students in the Coastal Bend; but not only will the event include free school supplies, but also free physicals, immunizations and even free PARKING, just in time for back-to-school.

The event runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the American Bank Center's Exhibition Hall.

