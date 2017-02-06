Couple Takes Engagement Photos at Whataburger

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - When it comes to engagement photos, many couples opt for the beach, an open field, or an elegant home. One San Antonio couple wanted to take their engagement pictures at a place that made both of them happy, so they went to Whataburger. Denise Gomez and Luis Limon are getting married in March. The couple was all smiles while sharing a meal at their favorite restaurant.

