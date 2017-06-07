Exclusive dating app called 'Tinder for elites' launches in Austin

Austin singles will need to join a waiting list for this app. (Photo: The League App/Facebook)

AUSTIN - CULTUREMAP -- The dating app that’s been called the “Tinder for elites” is coming to Austin. The League is set to debut in mid-June in the Capital City.

Austin is one of 10 cities, including Dallas and Houston, where the app is being introduced this summer.

Founder and CEO Amanda Bradford has referred to The League as “a community for high-achieving singles.” She bristles at criticism of The League as catering to the elite crowd and says The League’s “heavily scrutinized admissions-based model” is designed to create a selective community of accomplished, diverse, and influential members.

“The media has slammed The League for our ‘exclusive’ model and labeled us an elitist app for trust fund kids and Ivy League grads. These stereotypes make my blood boil and couldn’t be more wrong,” Bradford wrote.

The League isn’t as simple as downloading the app, according to Business Insider. You’ve got to apply to a long waiting list or snag a VIP pass from someone who’s already a member. The League vets each person who wants to join.

Read the full article on CultureMap Austin.

© 2017 KVUE-TV