Feria de las Flores queen honored by HEB

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It was quite the scene Tuesday afternoon at the HEB over in Annaville. An employee there, Victoria Morin, was the center of attention.

She works at the store and was recently crowned Feria de las Flores Queen. On Victoria's first day back since her win her fellow employees wanted to congratulate her with a surprise party.

She was presented with a few framed photos of her win plus some cake and punch.

© 2017 KIII-TV