Groom, Navy pilot surprise bride on her wedding day

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - After keeping it a secret for three weeks, a groom and his groomsman had a big surprise for the bride and her bridesmaids last Thursday, and the heartwarming moment was captured on video.

It was Brandon and Katie Burleson's wedding day in Corpus Christi.

A close friend of theirs and groomsman in the wedding, Michael Klein, is currently serving in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in California, so the couple didn't think he was going to make it to their wedding -- or so Katie thought.

About three weeks before the wedding, Brandon found out Klein would be able to fly in just in time for the wedding. They kept it a secret, and at around 4:30 p.m. on the big day, they captured video of Klein's surprise appearance.

It was double the surprise. Not only was it Katie's wedding day, but it was her bridesmaid Brie's birthday, and Brie was also very excited to see Klein as he walked into the room.

Brandon told 3News the surprise the group all got to spend the whole day together Friday before Klein shipped off back to duty on Saturday.

