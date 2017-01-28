Man who saved truck fire victim wanted to set a good example for his son

It was a remarkable rescue with heroes risking their lives to save a man from a burning truck on Friday. He was involved in a morning crash on I-37 and, just moments after impact, he and his truck were engulfed in flames.

But what the video doesn’t show is how much danger the Good Samaritans rushed into. The man’s pickup was split in two, there was gasoline everywhere, and the tires on the truck were popping because of the fire.

The Good Samaritans burned their own hands to pull a man they don’t know from his burning truck.

“I saw a truck just start doing cartwheels in the air, and it slammed against the middle guard rail. And as soon as it slammed, there was just fire everywhere,” said Ali Madlani, one of the Good Samaritans

Madlani was driving to work on the opposite side of I-37 when he saw the crash happen.

“Someone passed me an extinguisher and I saw flames of fire everywhere. I jumped over the guard rail through the grass, the burning flames, and that’s when I saw a gentleman get pulled out of his vehicle. But he was on fire, so I used the extinguisher in my hand to put him out of fire and put the fire out,” Madlani described.

Madlani is a doctor. And although he doesn’t practice medicine, he did his best to stabilize the victim.

“In the armpit region, in his shoulder, there was burns there, so I immediately asked for a knife or scissors so we can cut his shirt, that way it’s not stuck to his skin,” Madlani explained.

Madlani says that the real hero is Bill Thompson, who’s wearing the cowboy hat in the video. KENS 5 spoke to Thompson over the phone and he said that he didn’t want any attention. He says that he rushed to help because he couldn’t bear the thought of a man burning to death, trapped in his truck.

Thompson owns his own remodeling business. And although his hands were burned in the incident, he went to work after helping the man out of the car.

Madlani also has some minor burns. He hopes that what he did sets a good example for his son, whom, he says, is currently obsessed with fire fighters.

“I grew up here,” Madlani said. “We should have that love here, where everyone is able to count on each other.”

Another Good Samaritan from the video is a contractor who was working on the side of the road. You can see him wearing a hard hat in the video. His company did not allow him to speak to KENS 5 on camera, but we want to acknowledge him and the others who stopped to help.

