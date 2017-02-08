New Learning Material Targeted Toward Young Students

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII) - Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend has invested $116,000 in new curriculum for Texas Rising Star teachers. The new material is targeted toward four different age groups: infants, toddlers, 3 year olds, and Pre-Kindergartners.

Workforce has partnered with Frog Street to provide 252 boxes of the special curriculum that will focus on better ways of communication and retention. Several training sessions will be happening over the next few days for teachers that will focus on the new material.

Sharon St. Peter with First Baptist School says she is grateful that her students will soon be receiving new learning materials as it "prepares them for the future".

