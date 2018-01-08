Austin tattoo shop owner uses skills to help animals in need

An Austin tattoo shop owner is using his skills with ink for animals that need help.

Sunday afternoon, Mike Metaxa hosted Cause for Paws Tattoopalooza at Art House Tattoo Shop.

Visitors could get a small pet tattoo for $35. All proceeds went to Austin Pets Alive!

Metaxa said he's happy to use his talents to help one of the largest no-kill shelters in Texas.

"My wife got involved a little bit with APA! and then we decided why not," Metaxa said. "I can't see animals getting killed just because nobody wants them."

"This goes to help treatment, feeding and movement of animals," an APA! volunteer said.

So far, Metaxa has done more than 30 tattoos for Cause for Paws Tattoopalooza.

\He said in the future he plans to host more of these events. The next one is set for March.



