KIII
Close

Adopt Peach on Paws for Pets

Kristin Diaz introduces us to a fun loving pup named Peach in need of a forever home.

Olivia Santos, KIII 8:14 AM. CDT November 04, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week on Paws for Pets, Kristin Diaz visits Peewee's Pet Adoption World and Sanctuary.

Today's featured animal is Peach. She is a fun loving pup with plenty of energy. She does have a flea allergy, but is currently being treated and would be a great companion.

If you're interested in adopting her, contact Peewee's today!

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories