CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week on Paws for Pets, Kristin Diaz visits Peewee's Pet Adoption World and Sanctuary.

Today's featured animal is Peach. She is a fun loving pup with plenty of energy. She does have a flea allergy, but is currently being treated and would be a great companion.

If you're interested in adopting her, contact Peewee's today!

