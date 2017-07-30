Paws for Pets: Adopt Charlice

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) -

In this edition of Paws for Pets, we meet a cat named Charlice. She is 3 months old, loves to cuddle, and she is looking for someone to take her home.

PAAC or People Assisting Animal Control is a strong advocate in helping control the stray animal population on our streets.

For more information on how you can adopt or take advantage of low cost animal services, call PAAC at (361) 248-2009.

