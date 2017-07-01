Close Paws for Pets: Adopt Daisy See if you can help find Daisy a loving home in this edition of Paws for Pets KIII 7:30 AM. CDT July 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In this edition of Paws for Pets, we meet an 11 week old kitten named Daisy. She's very sweet and she is looking for someone to take her home. Kristin Diaz reports on how you can adopt Daisy. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Students talk about teacher with vibrio New info on vibrio case CCPD bust drug dealer NAS-Kingsville's 75th anniversary Police explorer graduation Drug money found in Mr. Coffee box SAPD officer Miguel Moreno passes away due to gunshot injuries Stingrays spotted near Packery Channel Island Report - PINS Phoenix couple's journey going viral on social media More Stories Kingsville Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing Jul. 1, 2017, 10:03 a.m. Man charged with kidnapping Chinese scholar from… Jun 30, 2017, 9:27 p.m. Pope names new Vatican doctrine chief Jul. 1, 2017, 5:33 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs