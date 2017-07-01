KIII
Paws for Pets: Adopt Daisy

See if you can help find Daisy a loving home in this edition of Paws for Pets

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In this edition of Paws for Pets, we meet an 11 week old kitten named Daisy.
She's very sweet and she is looking for someone to take her home.
Kristin Diaz reports on how you can adopt Daisy.
 

