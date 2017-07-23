Paws for Pets: Adopt Denny from the Cattery

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In this edition of Paws for Pets we met a kitten named Denny.

He is 3 months old. He is calm, but can be playful at times. He is also looking for someone to take him home.

Denny is just one of the cats up for adoption at the Cattery Cat Shelter.

You can always stop by to see if you bond with Denny or one of the other cats available to take home.

There is a 60 dollars donation which covers spaying and neutering as well as a microchip.

You can call the Cattery for more information at 361-854-MEOW (6369) or at www.thecatterycc.org.

© 2017 KIII-TV