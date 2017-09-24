KIII
Paws for Pets: Adopt Fay

See if you can help find Fay a loving home in this edition of Paws for Pets.

KIII 8:31 AM. CDT September 24, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI - In this edition of Paws for Pets we meet a cat named Fay.
Fay is a mother cat who just had a litter of babies and now she is looking for her own forever home.
Kristin Diaz reports on how you can adopt her.
 
