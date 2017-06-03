Paws for Pets: Adopt Honey Dew

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In this edition of Paws for Pets, we meet a kitty named Honey Dew. She is only 1 year old and she is looking for someone to take her home. Kristin Diaz has a look at how you can adopt her.
© 2017 KIII-TV
See if you can help find Honey Dew a loving home in this edition of Paws for Pets.
CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In this edition of Paws for Pets, we meet a kitty named Honey Dew. She is only 1 year old and she is looking for someone to take her home. Kristin Diaz has a look at how you can adopt her.
© 2017 KIII-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs