Paws for Pets: Adopt Honey Dew

See if you can help find Honey Dew a loving home in this edition of Paws for Pets.

KIII 8:18 AM. CDT June 03, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In this edition of Paws for Pets, we meet a kitty named Honey Dew. She is only 1 year old and she is looking for someone to take her home.  Kristin Diaz has a look at how you can adopt her.

