CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In this edition of Paws for Pets, we meet a cat named Jazzy.

Jazzy is a talker and is looking for someone to give her a lot of love and attention.

She is also looking for a new home after her owners sadly passed away.

Kristin Diaz has a look at how you can adopt her from The Cattery Cat Shelter.

