Paws for Pets: Adopt Leroy

See if you can help find Leroy a loving home in this edition of Paws for Pets.

KIII 7:35 AM. CDT September 23, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In this edition of Paws for Pets, meet a kitten named Leroy.  Leroy is 7 weeks old and is looking for his forever home.
Kristin Diaz has a look at how you can adopt this sweet kitten.
 
