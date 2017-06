CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Lucky the dog is currently being housed at Peewee's Pet Adoption. He got his name after being saved just an hour before he was scheduled to be euthanized at the city's Animal Care Services.

He's now hoping his luck will help find him a new forever home.

Kristin Diaz introduces us to Lucky in this edition of Paws for Pets.

© 2017 KIII-TV