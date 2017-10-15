KIII
Paws for Pets: Adopt Luther

See if you can help find Luther a loving home in this morning's Paws for Pets segment.

KIII 7:35 AM. CDT October 15, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In this edition of Paws for Pets, we meet a dog named Luther.
Luther can be very active so he might need a home with other dogs.
Kristin Diaz has a look at how you can adopt Luther from the Gulf Coast Humane Society.
 
