Paws for Pets: Adopt Luther

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In this edition of Paws for Pets, we meet a dog named Luther.
Luther can be very active so he might need a home with other dogs.
Kristin Diaz has a look at how you can adopt Luther from the Gulf Coast Humane Society.
Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.
Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!
© 2017 KIII-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs