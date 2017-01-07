Paws for Pets: Adopt Missy

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In this segment of Paws for Pets, we meet a sweet pup named Missy. She loves to play and is looking for someone to take her home. Krisitn Diaz reports.
