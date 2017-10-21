KIII
Close

Paws for Pets: Adopt Nala

See if you can help find Nala a loving home in this edition of Paws for Pets.

KIII 7:42 AM. CDT October 21, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In this edition of Paws for Pets, we meet a kitten named Nala.
Nala is black and white and resembles the cat from the movie, Pinocchio.
She is really sweet and our Kristin Diaz has a look at how you can adopt her.
 

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram!

 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories