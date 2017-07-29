Paws for Pets: Adopt Peepers

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In this edition of Paws for Pets, see if you can help find Peepers a loving home. Peepers is 3 months old and loves to cuddle. He likes to be in everyone's lap and would do great in a home with children. If you would like to adopt him, visit the Calallen Petco. For more information on Peepers and other cats up for adoption, check out ccpaac.org or call 361-248-2009.

© 2017 KIII-TV