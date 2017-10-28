Paws for Pets: Adopt Regina

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In this edition of Paws for Pets, we meet a dog named Regina. Regina has lots of energy and is looking for her forever home. See if she's a good fit for your family. Kristin Diaz has the story.

