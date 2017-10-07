Paws for Pets: Adopt Renegade

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In this edition of Paws for Pets, we meet a 5 month old kitten named Renegade. Renegade loves to be the center of attention and is hoping you will give him a loving home. Kristin Diaz has a look at how you can adopt him.

