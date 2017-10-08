Paws for Pets: Adopt Taz

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In this edition of Paws for Pets we meet a cat named Taz.
Taz was found in need of a new home after Hurricane Harvey hit Rockport.
Kristin Diaz has a look at how you can adopt him from The Cattery Cat Shelter. Many of the kittens that were housed at the shelter were moved to a shelter in Dallas because of the uncertainty of Hurricane Harvey. That in turn allowed The Cattery to open up one of their rooms to cats displaced by the storm.
