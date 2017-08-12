Paws for Pets: Adopt Tigres

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In this edition of Paws for Pets, we meet a sweet puppy named Tigres. Tigres is currently up for adoption at the Gulf Coast Humane Society. When you show up to the Gulf Coast Humane Society, be sure to speak with an adoption specialist to make you pick a pet that is just right for you and your lifestyle. Kristin Diaz has a look at how you can adopt this pup.

You can also contact the Gulf Coast Humane Society at (361) 225-0845.

