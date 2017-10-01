Paws for Pets: Adopt Whiskers

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In this edition of Paws for Pets we meet a dog named Whiskers. Whiskers is an older dog, about 9 to 10 years old and is looking to live out his remaining years in a loving home. Mr. Whiskers was surrendered by his owners following Hurricane Harvey after they could no longer take care of him. He's one of several dogs that are now up for adoption after being displaced by the storm.

Kristin Diaz caught up with the folks at Pee Wee's Pet Adoption to find out how you can adopt Whiskers.

