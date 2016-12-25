Paws for Pets: Help find Thunder a Loving Home

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It this special holiday edition of Paws for Pets, we meet a cat named Thunder. He is 8 months old, very sweet and loves to cuddle, and he is looking for a home. Kristin Diaz reports.
More Stories
-
Body found during search for missing fishermanDec 26, 2016, 12:45 p.m.
-
Dog pack protects toddler found in California parkDec 26, 2016, 1:35 p.m.
-
On the Dr. Is In: HypothermiaDec 26, 2016, 8:42 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs