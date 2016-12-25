KIII
Paws for Pets: Help find Thunder a Loving Home

See if you can help find Thunder a loving home this holiday season in this edition of Paws for Pets.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It this special holiday edition of Paws for Pets, we meet a cat named Thunder.  He is 8 months old, very sweet and loves to cuddle, and he is looking for a home.  Kristin Diaz reports.


