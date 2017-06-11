Paws for Pets: Pup in Need of a Loving Home

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In this edition of Paws for Pets, we meet a pup that is looking to warm up to a new family. Kristin Diaz has a look at how you can adopt the pup from the Gulf Coast Humane Society.
© 2017 KIII-TV
In this edition of Paws for Pets, we meet a pup that is a little shy, but is looking for some TLC and a new home.
CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In this edition of Paws for Pets, we meet a pup that is looking to warm up to a new family. Kristin Diaz has a look at how you can adopt the pup from the Gulf Coast Humane Society.
© 2017 KIII-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs