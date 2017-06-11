KIII
Paws for Pets: Pup in Need of a Loving Home

In this edition of Paws for Pets, we meet a pup that is a little shy, but is looking for some TLC and a new home.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In this edition of Paws for Pets, we meet a pup that is looking to warm up to a new family.  Kristin Diaz has a look at how you can adopt the pup from the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

