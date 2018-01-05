You can still get top toys at holiday sale prices

Leah Silver plays with the new Barbie Doll Princess Anneliese at the Toy Industry Association & Toy Wishes Holiday Preview show October 5, 2004 in New York City. (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images, 2004 Getty Images)

You might expect that holiday sales will help you save big on toys and other gifts. But are toys really cheapest in November and December? What happens to toy prices after the high-profile sales are over in January?

To answer those questions we looked at some of the toys that were popular with our readers and compared their prices now to their prices the week of Dec. 10. We found that many of those toys were still available at holiday discounts.

These deals were active and in stock as of 1:30 p.m. EST Jan. 5. We'll continue to update this list daily through Monday, Jan. 8.

Some deals may require an Amazon Prime Account. Don't have a Prime Account? Don't worry - you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

LEGO Creator Mighty Dinosaurs

Originally: $14.99

Holidays: $11.99

Now: $11.99

Scientific Explorer My First Mind Blowing Science Kit

Originally: $23.99

Holidays: $10.49

Now: $14.88

OWLICORN Hatchimals CollEGGtibles season 2 2-pack with nest

Originally: $15.99

Holidays: $12.95

Now: $10.69

LEGO Classic Creative Bricks

Originally: $34.99

Holidays: $27.99

Now: $27.99

LEGO City Great Vehicles Van & Caravan

Originally: $22.35

Holidays: $12.99

Now: $22.35

Peppa Pig Family Pack

Originally: $11.99

Holidays: $6.89

Now: $6.89

Xbox One S 500GB console with a free game and a 1-month game pass

Originally: $249

Holidays: $189

Now: $189

Skywalker Trampolines 15-foot round trampoline

Originally: $399

Holidays: $212.89

Now: $249.79 (pick up in ToysRUs stores only)

Georgie Interactive 12-inch electronic puppy

Originally: $129.99

Holidays: $49.98

Now: $49.98

TEGNA's e-commerce team has curated this page based on some of the gifts our Facebook community said they wanted during the holiday season. Neither TEGNA's journalists nor advertisers were involved in the selection of the products featured here nor the creation of any content on this page. We may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA