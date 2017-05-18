SeaWorld to build new Sesame Place theme park

In this handout provided by Sesame Place, singer and actress Jennifer Hudson is all smiles with Bert and Ernie during her visit to Sesame Place on August 7, 2012 in Langhorne, Pennsylvania . (Photo by Sesame Place via Getty Images)

Can you tell me how to get — how to get to Sesame Place?

Amusement park firm SeaWorld Entertainment said Thursday that it would construct a second theme park based on the popular children's program Sesame Street, hoping for sunny days to sweep away the clouds looming over its operations.

SeaWorld extended its licensing agreement with Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit that controls the TV show featuring Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster and Oscar the Grouch.

The company already runs the Sesame Place theme park in Langhorne, Pa., between New York City and Philadelphia, and that location will remain open. It offers kids roller coasters, water rides, shows, parades, games and interactions with Sesame Street mascots.

The second Sesame Place will be "in a U.S. location to be determined," SeaWorld said. The new theme park will open by mid-2021.

The deal comes as SeaWorld is trying to overhaul its image and bolster its bottom line amid declining attendance following its decision to end controversial shows featuring orcas.

The company's new arrangement, which lasts through 2031, also gives SeaWorld the option to build more Sesame Place theme parks after the second location opens.

"We share Sesame's goal of educating and entertaining generations of children, and the extension of our partnership furthers SeaWorld's mission to provide guests with experiences that matter," SeaWorld CEO Joel Manby said in a statement. "We are thrilled to be able to grow the presence of Sesame Place theme parks in the U.S. and help our company diversify its brand portfolio and expand into new areas."

