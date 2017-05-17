The Honest Company recalling baby wipes

The Honest Company is voluntarily recalling some of its baby wipes. They say these wipes may come with mold on them.

The impacted products were sold throughout the United States and Canada with the following product codes:

10 count packages, UPC 0817810011276, 0816645024079, 0817810011276

72 count packages, UPC 0817810011863, 7000000011863, 0816645023584, 0816645023591

288 count packages, UPC 0817810014680

576 count packages, UPC 0817810028540

The wipes are included in Honest Diaper Cakes, Baby Basics Gift Set and Baby Arrival Gift Set.

Customers should return affected products for a full refund. TAP HERE for more information.

