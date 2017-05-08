5 of the best Amazon deals ever (mom approved!)

CLEVELAND, OH - Black Friday pricing on a Monday and a gigantic online celebration for Mom unite in my continued quest to save you more cash than anyone else in the country.



Let's face it: Mom is priceless but if you are short on time or money, there are some incredible promotions all mom approved and requested.



If you are a mom, this could be a great day to treat yourself and if you're a dad or grad, at least a couple of the items below are guaranteed to appeal to you as well.



Click the play button to watch the most requested deal in action!



All prices valid beginning May 8, 2017:



$41 Off Top Rated Massage Pillows For Mom + Free Shipping

Was: $110.00

Now: $68.99

**One of the most incredible pillows we've ever tested.



Features Include:

- Cordless Shiatsu massaging

- Alleviates neck and shoulder pain

- Apply heat with the click of a button

- Rechargeable battery with 90 minutes of use

- Quick charge time, and can be used all over the body

- Top rated massage unit available at this price



$30 Off Amazon Echo (Black Friday Pricing) + Free Shipping

Was: $179.99

Now: $149.99



$62 Off The Nicest Handbags We've Ever Seen + Free Prime Shipping

Was: $110.00

Now: $37.99

**These large PU leather handbags are incredibly nice with a lot of internal storage



78% Off Top Rated Treblab Wireless Wireless Headphones + Free Shipping

Was: $179.99

Now: $39.99

**Quite simply put the best reviewed and top rated headphones you'll ever see under $40.



60% Off Apple iPhone and Android Lens Kits + Free Prime Shipping - SOLD OUT

Was: $39.99

Now: $15.99

**Top rated product, lowest recorded price and a way to guarantee all photos and mom's selfies look better!



No companies pay this TV station to feature products and it does not benefit from any purchase. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out. Some of the links used in today's article have Bitly performance tracking codes and may include affiliate links that benefit third party affiliate groups.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA