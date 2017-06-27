A car sunshade with no foil or suction cups

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Missing man found in Nueces River
-
Officer who stopped unruly passenger speaks
-
CCPD investigating child abduction claim
-
Big cocaine bust in Falfurrias
-
Small Plane Clips Mower
-
Local Lawyer argues in front of Supreme Court
-
Arrests Made during Brawl
-
Neighborhood residents have concerns about speeding on residential road
-
Lisa Ling in town
-
Southwest emergency landing
More Stories
-
Man drowns while fishing in Nueces RiverJun 26, 2017, 7:26 p.m.
-
UBER to launch in Corpus ChristiJun 27, 2017, 11:56 a.m.
-
Possible active shooter at Alabama military installationJun 27, 2017, 11:11 a.m.