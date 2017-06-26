A smarter fan for $14

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Arrests Made during Brawl
-
Southwest emergency landing
-
Indian Point accident
-
Sad day for family gets worse when dogs go missing
-
Meet the new Ms. Coastal Bend Senior 2017
-
Texas Body Painting Festival
-
Suspect arrested in boat tragedy charged
-
Flag ceremony for TAMUCC graduate
-
Two arrested in connection with stabbing
-
Driver Sent to the Hospital Following an Overnight Crash
More Stories
-
Federal officials with FAA and NTSB investigating…Jun 26, 2017, 1:26 p.m.
-
You can pay your kids for chores with this incredible appJun 26, 2017, 1:17 p.m.
-
Supreme Court reinstates parts of travel ban; will…Jun 26, 2017, 9:37 a.m.