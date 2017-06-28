How to make a grill smarter

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Beeville murder charges dropped
-
Hebbronville man murdered in Denver
-
Store clerk chases off robber with pipe
-
Dozens of tarantulas, scorpions found in Houston apartment
-
Small Plane Clips Mower
-
Alice drug bust
-
Find out why you need to head to Mathis this fourth of July weekend!
-
Father in custody after Amber Alert issued for 22-month-old
-
Nueces County and San Patricio County in legal dispute
-
TAMUCC helping Laredo Colonias
More Stories
-
White House reporter says he's tired of being bulliedJun 28, 2017, 1:13 p.m.
-
Police arrest man after he shoots shotgun at a houseJun 28, 2017, 12:51 p.m.
-
Tip-A-Cop a success for South Texas Special OlympicsJun 28, 2017, 12:08 p.m.