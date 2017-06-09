Top Father's Day flash sale

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Deputy, husband indicted for murder turn themselves in
-
Another victim dies in Mathis shooting
-
Detectives searching for car in road rage case
-
Raw: Witness video of beating death outside Sheldon-area Denny's
-
Alice gang member arrested
-
Moody Comes Up Just Short in Semis
-
Investigation into overnight drive-by
-
'Dry drowning' claims life of four-year-old
-
Two arrested, one at large in Mathis shooting
-
TAMUK Big Donation
More Stories
-
Trump says he will testify under oath about what he…Jun. 9, 2017, 2:31 p.m.
-
Trump and aides turn their fire on former FBI…Jun. 9, 2017, 2:40 p.m.
-
Conference informs Coastal Bend on the Mission…Jun. 9, 2017, 2:30 p.m.