Hot Jobs: August 1, 2017

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Title Driver

Salary $16.00 - $17.00 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will operate a tractor-trailer combination or a truck. Must have basic addition/subtraction math skills, and strong attention to detail. Valid Class A - Commercial Driver's License

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Title Industrial Machinist

Salary $14.00 - $16.00 Hour

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery. Must be able to operate engine lathes, turret lathes, mills and radial drills. Physical requirements include heavy lifting.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Title Foreman

Salary $30.00 Hour to $34.00 Hour

Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Responsible for overseeing the construction, maintenance and operation of electrical systems, to ensure assigned projects are completed in accordance with design, budget, schedule and safety considerations. Must be able to travel 100% of time at a moment’s notice. Valid Class B - Commercial Driver's License

Location Ingleside, Texas

Title Pipefitter

Salary $21.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience required. Will lay out, assemble, install, or maintain pipe systems and pipe supports. Inspect, examine, or test installed systems or pipe lines, using pressure gauge, hydrostatic testing, observation, or other methods. Valid TWIC card required. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Portland, Texas

Title General Office Clerk

Salary $15.00 Hour

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will provide support with a variety of clerical activities and accepting incoming applications. Responsible for answering incoming calls, directing calls to appropriate associates, mail distribution, flow of correspondence, requisition of supplies, and additional clerical duties as requested by management.

