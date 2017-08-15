Hot Jobs: August 15, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Alice, Texas

Job Number 5247229

Title Mixer Truck Driver

Salary $12.50 - $13.50 Hour

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will drive mixer truck delivering concrete to various work sites in the surrounding area. Will perform all job related duties as assigned or directed. Valid Class B – Commercial Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 8557498

Title IT Assistant

Salary $40,000.00 - $50,000.00 Year

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and an Associates Degree required. Will assist in the support and maintenance of all software and hardware issues of the Appraisal District and is primarily responsible for internal customer support, desktop support, trouble-shooting hardware/software problems, and conducting projects as assigned. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 7215611

Title Vehicle Maintenance Technician I

Salary $18.70 - $28.98 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and Two (2) years College, Technical or Vocational School required. Will perform a variety of inspection and repairs to engine, transmissions, air conditioning and heating systems, electrical hydraulic systems, suspension, air brakes and steering systems to maintain all fleet vehicles in good working order, as well as work alongside with other mechanics in major repairs and overhauls. Valid Class B - Commercial Driver's License required.

Location Taft, Texas

Job Number 7216308

Title Brood Stock Technician

Salary $28,000.00 - $27,140.00 Year

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and One (1) year College, Technical or Vocational School required. Responsible for production duties such as monitoring, adjusting, and applying: feed/feed rates, water exchange, water quality remediation, and monitoring/maintenance of production and facility equipment. Will be expected to participate in and monitor a wide range of field trial projects. Certifications or memberships in professional organizations that are relevant to fish hatchery managing are a plus.

Location Sinton, Texas

Job Number 3499542

Title Truck Driver

Salary $15.00 Hour +$500 Sign on Bonus

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will drive a tractor-trailer combination or truck and check vehicles to ensure that mechanical, safety, and emergency equipment is in good working order. Due to insurance requirements must be 21 years or older. Valid Class A – Commercial Driver’s License required.

To learn more about these jobs, call Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 888-860-JOBS.

Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

© 2017 KIII-TV