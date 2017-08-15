Hot Jobs: August 15, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.
Location Alice, Texas
Job Number 5247229
Title Mixer Truck Driver
Salary $12.50 - $13.50 Hour
Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will drive mixer truck delivering concrete to various work sites in the surrounding area. Will perform all job related duties as assigned or directed. Valid Class B – Commercial Driver’s License required.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 8557498
Title IT Assistant
Salary $40,000.00 - $50,000.00 Year
Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and an Associates Degree required. Will assist in the support and maintenance of all software and hardware issues of the Appraisal District and is primarily responsible for internal customer support, desktop support, trouble-shooting hardware/software problems, and conducting projects as assigned. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 7215611
Title Vehicle Maintenance Technician I
Salary $18.70 - $28.98 Hour +Benefits
Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and Two (2) years College, Technical or Vocational School required. Will perform a variety of inspection and repairs to engine, transmissions, air conditioning and heating systems, electrical hydraulic systems, suspension, air brakes and steering systems to maintain all fleet vehicles in good working order, as well as work alongside with other mechanics in major repairs and overhauls. Valid Class B - Commercial Driver's License required.
Location Taft, Texas
Job Number 7216308
Title Brood Stock Technician
Salary $28,000.00 - $27,140.00 Year
Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and One (1) year College, Technical or Vocational School required. Responsible for production duties such as monitoring, adjusting, and applying: feed/feed rates, water exchange, water quality remediation, and monitoring/maintenance of production and facility equipment. Will be expected to participate in and monitor a wide range of field trial projects. Certifications or memberships in professional organizations that are relevant to fish hatchery managing are a plus.
Location Sinton, Texas
Job Number 3499542
Title Truck Driver
Salary $15.00 Hour +$500 Sign on Bonus
Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will drive a tractor-trailer combination or truck and check vehicles to ensure that mechanical, safety, and emergency equipment is in good working order. Due to insurance requirements must be 21 years or older. Valid Class A – Commercial Driver’s License required.
To learn more about these jobs, call Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 888-860-JOBS.
Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.
