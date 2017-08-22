Hot Jobs: August 22, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Alice, Texas

Job Number 3506236

Title Forklift Operator/Warehouse Clerk

Salary $15.00 - $17.25 Hour

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will be loading/unloading material. Receive, store, and issue materials, equipment, and other items from stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard. Ability to lift up to 50 lbs. Must be able to pass required assessments, background check and drug screening. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 6570796

Title Utility Technician II

Salary $14.78 - $24.23 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Responsible for the maintenance and operation of the water distribution system and wastewater collection system. Will lead a crew to repair and maintain wastewater gravity and force mains, manholes, and services. TCEQ Class D Water or Class I Wastewater Collection License must be obtained within one (1) year of hire. Valid Class A – Commercial Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 7217870

Title Boilermaker

Salary $23.00 - $26.50 Hour

Qualifications Four (4) years prior Experience required. Will construct iron/steel structures to specifications. Must be able to meet all physical requirements, work at heights in excess of 300 ft., ability to lift, carry and move up to 50 lbs. Will perform all job related duties as assigned or directed. Must have own tools and reliable transportation.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 7217969

Title Oilfield Rigger/Valve Tech

Salary $15.00 - $20.00 Hour

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will assist the operator working at rig and well locations and is responsible for staging (“rigging up”) the job as directed, operating and monitoring Flowback equipment. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Three Rivers, Texas

Job Number 3025575

Title Truck Mechanic

Salary $30.00 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform routine maintenance such as changing oil, checking batteries, and lubricating equipment and machinery. Inspect brake systems, steering mechanisms, wheel bearings, and other important parts to ensure that they are in proper operating condition. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

To learn more about these jobs, call Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 888-860-JOBS.

Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

© 2017 KIII-TV