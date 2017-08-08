Hot Jobs: August 8, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 6568215

Title Executive Assistant

Salary $2,780.16 - $3,250.00 Month +Benefits

Qualifications Six (6) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will prepare agendas, transcribe minutes, coordinate travel arrangements and process documents, and reconcile procurement card reports on a monthly basis. Must have ability to multi-task in a fast paced working environment.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 5246257

Title Vessel Traffic Controller

Salary $23.06 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Responsible for monitoring and maintaining all records on vessel movements in the harbor. Coordinates all berth assignments, and coordinates with stevedores, railroads, agents and other maritime personnel to facilitate the timely and efficient movement of cargo. Valid TWIC card required. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Beeville, Texas

Job Number 3022431

Title Tree Trimmer

Salary $14.00 Hour

Qualifications No prior Experience required. Will operate boom trucks, loaders, stump chippers, brush chippers, tractors, power saws, sprayers, and other equipment and tools. Will climb trees, using climbing hooks and belts, or climb ladders to gain access to work areas. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class B - Commercial Driver's License required.

Location Sinton, Texas

Job Number 8556110

Title Heavy Equipment Operator

Salary $21.00 - $24.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience required. Will become familiar with digging plans, machine capabilities and limitations, and with efficient and safe digging procedures in a given application. Must have experience with excavation around live wire lines. Valid NCCER or OQSG operator qualifications required. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Aransas Pass, Texas

Job Number 6567907

Title General Manager

Salary $32,000.00 - $50,000.00 Year +Benefits +Bonuses

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will directly supervise and coordinate activities of 50+ staff engaged in preparing and serving food. Provide employee orientation and training, and conducting supervisory activities, such as creating work schedules or organizing employee time sheets.

