Hot Jobs: December 26, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Aqua Dulce, Texas

Job Number 5278240

Title Farm Equipment Operator/Mechanic

Salary $16.00 Hour

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience required. Will operate and service trucks, tractors, combines and other farm equipment. Knowledge of Guidance Systems required. Must be able to pick up and move up to 100 pounds. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 6602618

Title Bus Operator

Salary $14.00 - $16.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will operate a bus over an established route adhering to predetermined schedule. Position requires an individual who will interact courteously and effectively with the general public under varying circumstances. Physical, Drug screening and Background check will be conducted. Valid Class A or B – Commercial Driver’s License with Passenger Endorsement required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 8590664

Title Field Interviewer

Salary $31,000.00 Year +Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and Two (2) years College, Technical or Vocational School required. Will conduct in-home interviews with eligible residents in federally funded research project. Interviews will be conducted following strict methods and procedures in order to ensure research integrity. Must be available to work flexible hours including some evenings and weekends. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

Location Gregory, Texas

Job Number 5277737

Title Lead Administrator

Salary $38,000.00 - $66,000.00 Year +Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform general warehousing duties and work closely with the maintenance group who are responsible for all maintenance activities of the liquefaction and regasification terminal. Must be able to board a ship via a gangway, climb to the top of a tank, scale vertical steel ladder up to forty feet or more in height, and lift/move objects weighing up to 30 pounds. TWIC card required.

Location Gregory, Texas

Job Number 3535076

Title Carpenter

Salary $22.00 - $25.00 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will construct, erect, install, and repair structures or fixtures of wood, plywood, and wallboard, smooth and finish surfaces of poured concrete. Will perform all job-related duties as assigned or directed. Drug screening will be conducted.

