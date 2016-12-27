Hot Jobs: December 27, 2016

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 7164767

Title Marketing Coordinator

Salary $13.00 - $18.00 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will visit with existing customers, establish new customers, create a marketing plan and report progress to management. EMS or medical background a plus. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3449927

Title Audiologist

Salary $30.00 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a Bachelor's Degree required. Will assess and treat individuals with hearing, physical, developmental disabilities and related disorders. May be prescribing and constructing adaptive or augmentative/communication devices. Texas Licensure in Audiology and Certification of Clinical Competency required. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 2974431

Title Buyer

Salary $22.00 - $25.00 Hour

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a Bachelor's Degree required. Will locate, research, and hold meetings with vendors to determine appropriate products/services needed for an industrial plant. Will create, issue, review and analyze bid proposals, resolve commercial issues in the negotiation and execution of procurements. Position is a six month temporary assignment.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 6518544

Title Contract Specialist II

Salary $3,145.16 - $4,000.00 Month +Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a Bachelor's Degree required. Will facilitate, maintain, and track non-disclosure agreements, mutual non-disclosure agreements, memorandum of understandings, Statements of Work and deliverables, land-use agreements, plus other sponsored research agreements. Must have experience in writing/reviewing highly complex or high dollar contracts, and knowledge of procedures and concepts of Federal and State regulations.

Location Bishop, Texas

Job Number 2954800

Title Warehouse Senior Team Leader

Salary $15.00 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will plan, direct, and coordinate all packaging and shipping scheduled for the work day and upcoming production. Will directly supervise team leaders and crews. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

To learn more about these jobs, call Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 888-860-JOBS.



