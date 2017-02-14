Hot Jobs: February 14, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Alice, Texas

Job Number 8517021

Title Service Technician Helper

Salary $12.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications No prior Experience required. Will perform on-site restoration work without service interruptions on pad-mount equipment, street light poles, and other utility equipment that has deteriorated due to weathering, corrosion, and lack of general maintenance. Must be able to pass a Pre-Employment Drug test and Background Check. Valid Class C - Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 2984636

Title Parks Technician III

Salary $16.30 - $26.71 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will assist in the management of the City’s developed and undeveloped parkland, facilities, right of ways, and beaches. Will perform all job related duties as assigned or directed. Knowledge of irrigation systems a plus. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

Location Beeville, Texas

Job Number 8513731

Title Lead Carpenter

Salary $15.00 - $18.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Four (4) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform a full range of skilled carpentry work including new construction, remodeling of existing spaces, repair and maintenance work of facilities, offices, and other structures. Valid Texas Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

Location Rockport, Texas

Job Number 7174702

Title Landscape Foreman

Salary $12.00 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will be responsible for a landscaping crew of five (5) in landscaping projects throughout the area. Knowledge of plants and ability to read scaled designs required. Must be able to pull large trailers. Own transportation required to and from work .Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

Location Bishop, Texas

Job Number 8515914

Title Production Operator

Salary $15.00 - $20.00 Hour

Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will load and unload chemical containers as well as responsible for machine operation and weighing of product. Basic Plus safety certificate required. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

To learn more about these jobs, call Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 888-860-JOBS.

