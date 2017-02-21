Hot Jobs: February 21, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 7176531
Title Bus Operator
Salary $14.00 - $16.00 +Benefits
Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will operate a bus over an established route adhering to predetermined schedule in a safe, efficient and courteous manner to allow passengers to board travel and exit at scheduled stops, over a fixed route or over special charter or shuttle routes. Valid Texas Class C - Standard Driver's License required.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 6530055
Title Comptroller
Salary $57,408.00 - $88,982.40 Year +Benefits
Qualifications Four (4) years prior Experience and a Bachelor's Degree required. Will assist in the oversight functions of Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Billing, Money Room, Payroll, Fixed Assets and general accounting operations and systems. Coordinates annual financial audit and other periodic financial audits by external agencies, including IRS, State Comptroller and other agencies. CPA certification is highly preferred. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 6524723
Title Zone Manager
Salary $42,729.00 Year
Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience and an Associates Degree required. Responsible for ensuring all required tasks for all locations are carried out by all employees in his/her designated zone. Will manage staff members in addressing employee concerns by setting target metrics, giving performance evaluations, and providing staff members with training opportunities and guidance. Current County Mutual License, required. Property & Casualty License a plus. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 8518817
Title Tandem Truck Driver
Salary $18.00 Hour +Benefits
Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will drive a tandem rear axle type, or a tractor truck, single or tandem axle, pulling a semitrailer. Will perform all job related duties as assigned or directed. Valid Class A - Commercial Driver's License required.
Location Kingsville, Texas
Job Number 6528838
Title Firefighter
Salary $42,660.80 - $47,460.80 Year +Benefits
Qualifications High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will respond to fire alarms and requests for emergency assistance. Participates in fire prevention inspections, inspects structures and informs the public on fire hazards; maintains station, apparatus and other equipment. Basic Structure Fire Suppression Firefighter Certification issued by the Texas Commission of Fire Protection (TCFP) required. Active EMT-P (Paramedic) Certification required. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.
