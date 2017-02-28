Hot Jobs: February 28, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Alice, Texas

Job Number 5208309

Title Inspector (Oil & Gas)

Salary $13.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will assist field inspectors at customer locations, responsibilities include cleaning, washing parts, buffing tools, in preparation for inspection. Background check and drug screening will be conducted.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 6531350

Title Project Manager

Salary $24.34 - $33.25 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Ten (10) years prior Experience and a Bachelor’s Degree required. Will manage project execution to ensure adherence to budget, schedule, and scope. Must have construction management experience and be knowledgeable of engineering and technical terms in the Spanish language. Fluent in English and Spanish required. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

Location Refugio, Texas

Job Number 5209534

Title Diesel Mechanic

Salary $18.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will inspect brake systems, steering mechanisms, wheel bearings, and other important parts to ensure proper operating conditions. Will perform routine maintenance on fleet vehicles to ensure they meet and exceed DOT compliance. Valid Class - A Commercial Driver’s License a plus.

Location Mathis, Texas

Job Number 8519550

Title Pharmacist-In-Charge

Salary $55,000.00 - $80,000.00 Year +Benefits

Qualifications Master’s Degree required. Will dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. Will plan, implement, or maintain procedures for mixing, packaging, or labeling pharmaceuticals, according to policy and legal requirements, to ensure quality, security, and proper disposal. Texas Pharmaceutical License required.

Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 6528845

Title Telecommunications Operator

Salary $12.02 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Responsible for receiving, evaluating and dispatching calls for police, transferring fire and EMS calls for service in a timely manner, and performing notification and information gathering duties in support of personnel in the field. Criminal Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

