Hot Jobs: February 7, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 5205015

Title Residential Real Estate Appraiser

Salary $40,595.00 - $48,904.00 Year

Qualifications A High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform field appraisal work and/or market analysis on assigned residential properties to produce accurate and credible property valuations for the tax jurisdictions served by the Nueces County Appraisal District. Previous experience in an appraisal district or tax office preferred. Ability to obtain RPA designation by the TDLR. Valid Class C - Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 5205290

Title Diesel Mechanic

Salary $18.00 - $22.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience required. Will diagnose, adjust, repair, or maintain any type of diesel engines. Must be able to work on air brake suspensions and clutch. Knowledge of Pro-lank and Genesis machines preferred. Must have own tools. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 7173143

Title Outreach Worker

Salary $14.08 - $23.07 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will respond to crisis situations and provide assistance to seniors in need. Will communicate with route drivers on any significant changes in client status. Works closely with the Nutrition Program Staff to coordinate an efficient delivery route system. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 7172830

Title Public Information Officer-Social Media

Salary $39,116.00 - $64,096.00 Year +Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a Bachelor’s Degree required. Will coordinate, maintain, update and analyze social media channels in a timely and accurate manner. Will work cooperatively with media departments and public in both routine and emergency situations. Knowledge of government social media communications preferred. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

Location Beeville, Texas

Job Number 8513723

Title Library Services Director

Salary $50,000.00 - $65,000.00 Year +Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a Master’s Degree required. Will oversee the ongoing operations of the Library, including personnel management, fiscal management, facilities management, and online systems. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

To learn more about these jobs, call Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 888-860-JOBS.

Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

(© 2017 KIII)